Thousands of free Greggs sausage rolls are being handed out on Sunday - how to get one (Photo Illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

You could claim one of 3000 free Greggs sausage rolls that are up for grabs this weekend to celebrate the clocks going back.

Both vegan and traditional versions of the sausage rolls will be available for a limited time on Sunday (31 October) , thanks to an offer from VoucherCodes.co.uk.

What’s on offer?

To celebrate the clocks going back this weekend, and the hour we gain from it, VoucherCodes.co.uk are giving away 3000 Greggs sausage rolls this Sunday.

The offer only stands for one hour, or until all the sausage rolls have been claimed, so you’ll have to move fast to take advantage of the deal.

In order to claim your free sausage roll, you’ll either need an existing VoucherCodes.co.uk account, or you’ll need to set one up and download the app.

Once you’ve got an account, you can go to www.vouchercodes.co.uk/greggs.co.uk during the offer period to claim your free sausage roll in either traditional or vegan.

If you claim it within the time you’ll get a voucher that will go in the wallet section of your account on VoucherCodes.co.uk.

You can only claim one sausage roll per person, and the voucher will remain valid for six months.

When can I claim the sausage roll?

There are only 3000 sausage rolls being given away and once they’ve all gone the offer will automatically expire.

The offer will go live on Sunday 31 October, starting from 12pm and finishing at 1pm, or earlier if all the vouchers are claimed before then.

For more details on the offer you can check the full terms and conditions at www.vouchercodes.co.uk/greggs.co.uk.

‘Take the edge off’

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, commented: “With the darker days drawing in and British Summer Time ending, we wanted to reward the British public with a warm, comforting treat. Alongside gaining an extra hour in bed this Sunday, we’re giving away 3,000 vouchers for free hot Greggs sausage rolls, and the award-winning vegan sausage rolls to take the edge off the arrival of the colder, darker months.