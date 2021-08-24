Best bum bags to keep your essentials safe while still looking stylish

One a staple in the wardrobe of a ‘90s mum or child, bum bags have had something of a revival and are now a fashion must-have.

They are stylish, can be worn in multiple ways to suit your look and your mood, and are also very practical.

Here is our pick of the ten best bumbags on the market at the moment - whether you’re heading to a festival and want to be sure your things are secure while you dance or just fancy the ease of hands-free shopping.

Everywhere Belt Bag Everywhere Belt Bag £38.00 This beautiful bag is available in ten different colours including spiced chai (pictured), pink highlight, icing blue and neo mint. This is versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure and has plenty of room for your essentials such as your phone, purse and keys. It features an exterior pocket and also an interior one so you can keep your valuables safe. It’s also water repellent and easy and wipe clean. Buy now

Faux Leather Zip Detail Bum Bag Faux Leather Zip Detail Bum Bag £25.00 Keep your essentials close in this smart faux-leather bum bag. It comes with an adjustable belt which can also be used as a strap, as well as ensuring the belt always feels secure around your body, no matter how you choose to wear it. There’s an internal and outer zipped pocket for extra storage space too. The bag is made from textured faux leather and is available in two colours; metallic and black. Buy now

M&S Collection Leather Bum Bag M&S Collection Leather Bum Bag £45.00 A classic take on a practical bag, with a contemporary twist. Available in two colours; cream and black. Made with sustainably sourced leather, this bag is designed with a concealed zipped outer pocket and finished with brushed gold hardware. It features a zipped internal pocket and an adjustable buckle strap, and will easily take you from day to night. It might have a slightly more expensive price tag, but as it’s made from leather you can be sure it will last year and year and see you through many festivals. Buy now

Utility Bum Bag Utility Bum Bag £40.00 This compact bum bag has been designed for walking and hiking, but will also be of great use if you are dancing and want to keep your hands free but your possessions close by. It’s made of a durable matte nylon fabric and will easily take you from day to night, and there’s a handy inner pocket created especially for your phone. Available in plum red (pictured) or black. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN bum bag in organza with daisy embroidery ASOS DESIGN bum bag in organza with daisy embroidery £14.00 This is an unusual sheer, crisp organza bag with a pretty all-over floral embroidery design. The bag, which features two zip compartments and an adjustable strap, can be worn in multiple ways for your convenience and style. The price is fantastic too, and the main white colour ensures this will compliment all of your outfits too so you’ll get plenty of use out of it. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN oversized bum bag in beige quilt ASOS DESIGN oversized bum bag in beige quilt £14.00 This striking bum bag is made from smooth faux leather and features a fun quilted design. The beige colour will compliment any outfit so you can easily use this for both day and night and day after day too - perfect for when you need to travel light. It has an adjustable buckle strap, a zip closure, and an external zip pocket. The oversized size allows more than enough space for all of your belongings. Buy now

SVNX bumbag with diamante chain trim in black SVNX bumbag with diamante chain trim in black £16.00 Stand out from the crowd and add some bling to your look with this glamourous diamante chain bum bag. It’s made of a smooth faux leather so it will easily wipe clean. Features a zip closure, an adjustable strap and a secure clasp fastening. Was £24, now £16. Buy now

Mango Leather Bum Bag Mango Leather Bum Bag £35.99 This bag, made from 100% leather with cotton lining, is as soft and feminine as it is sturdy and practical. It has been labelled as Committed by Mango, meaning that it has been been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Available in sand (pictured) or black. Buy now

Waist Bag Waist Bag £12.99 This cute,and practical bag is perfect for ladies who want a bum bag that is on the smaller size, but still big enough to get their phone and keys in, It has an adjustable strap so that it can be worn a number of ways, and the chevron design on the front takes it from a useful bag to a fashion statement. Buy now