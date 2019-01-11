Local family run business going from strength to strength

Davidsons of Morpeth, located at Coopies Way, have put their success down to always having the customer at heart and providing the very best of customer care.

Originally starting out back in 1980, by 1990 brothers Harry and Peter Davidson opened the dealership at Bridge End, Morpeth. The business is still operated by family members and staff that feel like part of the family as they have been in the business for so long.

Davidsons Newcastle branch

The management team at Davidsons put their continued success down to a genuine approach to customer service “We treat every individual customer like family. From the moment they arrive at the dealership we ask ourselves - if this was a family member how would we treat them?

“This approach, as well as providing complete transparency on prices, has allowed us to grow and retain valued customers for many years as they have complete trust in our very ethical and simple philosophy, because of them, we also won Vauxhall’s Customer Service Award 2018, which our entire team are exceptionally proud of.”

Davidsons of Morpeth moved into their new branch, located at Coopies Way, in 2008 with an investment of £2 million. Whilst relocating the dealership they made sure to carry over the processes, systems and, crucially, the staff that have helped them become a success from their old branch.

Since then they have had thousands of satisfied customers pass through their doors, and leave with a hand-selected vehicle specific to their requirements and knowing that the back up service and aftersales team are second to none.

Davidsons Newcastle team

Colin Davidson said each vehicle is selected on the basis that “If it’s not good enough for our family, it is not good enough for our customer either.”

Therefore every vehicle is personally vetted before being sold by both dealerships. This has resulted in both the Morpeth and Newcastle dealership having a quality selection of vehicles, at competitive prices but delivered with an outstanding level of customer service .

The selection includes new and used vehicles, from cars, vans to motability options. The Morpeth branch has a great selection of Vauxhalls, while the Newcastle branch stocks primarily Vauxhalls but also has a variety of other brands. Both branches also provide high quality servicing and repairs to all makes of vehicles.

Richard and Colin said about the local family run business “We’re excited to see what the future holds for us and our customers and as always strive for a continued flawless customer service and very much look forward to welcoming customers at both locations.

Davidsons Morpeth team

Morpeth Branch

Coopies Way Morpeth

Northumberland NE61 6JN

United Kingdom

01670 512 115

Newcastle Branch

Whitley Road Longbenton

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne NE12 9SR

United Kingdom

0191 266 6593