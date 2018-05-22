Ali takes five wickets as Blyth lose to Seaton

Seaton Burn 155-7, Blyth 124

Once again Blythhad to make changes to the starting XI after more players cried off.

Richard Glass was promoted after his century last week and also called up were the Clark brothers to join their dad in the starting line-up.

Seaton Burn batted first and made a quick start with Ali and Myburgh scoring quickly. However, with 31 on the board, skipper Kemp had Ali caught for 25. Kyle and Myburgh moved the score onto 60, but Dave Ebdale dismissed Myburgh for 22.

Carr came in next, Kemp took himself out of the attack, and brought Andy Ebdale on in his place. With just seven runs added from 60, Seaton Burn found themselves six wickets down for 67. Andy Ebdale took all four wickets for just five runs.

Blacklock and Weldon stood firm and added 26 before Ebdale took his fifth wicket when getting Blacklock for 19. Weldon and White saw Seaton Burn to tea adding 62 for the seventh wicket. Blyth bowling figures were: D Ebdale 1-30, A Kemp 1-43, A Ebdale 5-14, C Walker 0-40 and C Smith 0-24.

Blyth’s openers Andy Clark and Richard Glass made a slow and steady start. Clark went with the score on 41. Craig Smith upped the run rate with Glass, but Blyth lost two wickets with the score on 74. Glass went for 19, and Smith followed next over for 23.

Andy Ebdale and Quinn put on 32 for the fourth wicket. However, the home side brought Ali into the attack he took 5-10 as Blyth crumbled and lost seven wickets for just 18 runs, with Ebdale making 28 before he was out.

Seaton Burns bowling figures were A Anderson 1 for23, C Weldon 1 for17, J Myburgh 2 for 36, A White 1 for 30 and M Ali 5 for 10.