Ashington cricketers lose pole position
Ashington slumped to their first reverse of the season on Saturday at Castle Eden – and consequently lost the leadership of the first division in the Dukes ECB North East Premier League, writes Brian Bennett.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 12:11
The homesters made an excellent start with openers Philip Winpenny and Benjamin Simpson putting on 63 inside 18 overs before Harmison made a much needed break through, trapping the latter lbw for 26. Castle Eden finished on 165-9 from their 55 overs with Rutherford taking 4-37.
In reply Ashington lost Jessop, Levison and McCarthy in quick succession before Nichol and Harmison steadied the ship with a determined 42, but they fell 39 runs short of their target with Warner taking 5-20.