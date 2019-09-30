Ashington dominate Darlington
Ashington RFC 86Darlington 5Ashington dominated this game from the start scoring 13 tries, nine conversions and a penalty.
This fantastic performance included 41 points for skipper Johnny Arkle, probably an individual club record. Skipper Arkle scored four tries and kicked nine conversions and an early penalty.
Other tries came from centre Josh Weeks, (3) including a couple of unstoppable bullocking runs, fullback Connor Nichol ( 2), debutant Alex Hayton (2 ), Greg Henderson and Jonta Johnson.
Ash 2s, after being promoted two years in succession, continued to valiantly struggle in their league, losing at Whitley Bay Rockcliff on Saturday.