Ashington set for Premier League

A new era will dawn in Ashington Cricket Club’s 126 year old history next season after the club were promoted into the Dukes EBC North-East Premier League.

The news of the ascension of the Mighty Acorns into the NEPL - along with Shotley Bridge and Crook broke on Sunday morning – less than 24 hours after the curtain came down to mark the conclusion of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League.

Ashington-born Bob Dunning, chairman of the Langwell Crescent outfit said: “We are all excited by the new challenge and looking forward to competing against different teams and playing at new grounds. We feel it’s energised the club and given it a fresh impetus.

“It’ll be sad to leave the Northumberland and Tyneside League where we have enjoyed some great games over the years but it is time for us to move on.”