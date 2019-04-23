Ashington set to ‘break new ground’

Ashington Cricket Club will break new ground on Saturday (April 27) when both first and second teams make their competitive debuts in the North East Premier League, writes Brian Bennett.

The 1st XI go to Boldon for a 12.15pm start in division one whilst the 2nds are at home to Hetton Lyons in division three (1pm).

The Langwell Crescent Club tendered their resignation from the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League at the end of last term and 1st XI captain Sean McCafferty said at the weekend that the squad are looking forward to the season.

“We will be meeting new opposition; travelling to new grounds and the competition is a different format so we face a lot of exciting challenges ahead,” he said.

The Mighty Acorns were in action on Sunday when they went down against Benwell Hill in the semi-final of the Smithson Cup - which was held over from last season. Newcomers Cameron Steel, Mo Shinwari, John Turnbull and Adam Gardner were all involved but it was the hosts who triumphed by six wickets and then later lifted the trophy with victory over Newcastle.

Meanwhile Ashington 2nd XI skipper Josh Robinson’s pre-season thoughts are a virtual mirror image of McCafferty’s:

“It is a new challenge and we are not going to win everything,” he said. “There will be some hard games but we are looking forward to it. We are hoping for a positive start but initially will be doing our best to find our feet.”