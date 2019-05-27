Ashington sides remain at top

The weather once again wreaked havoc on Saturday with a fair percentage of matches in the Dukes ECB NE Premier Leagues being abandoned due to rain, writes Brian Bennett.

However, despite the intervention of the conditions in the past two weeks, both Ashington 1st & 2nd XIs continue to head the table in their respective divisions.

Ashington’s inaugural trip to Willington ended in frustration for the firsts with the game grinding to a halt with three overs of the hosts innings remaining. Tea was taken - but the rain continued and the contest was eventually called off.

William Bosisto and James Hindmarsh opened for Willington and the score rattled along at four an over but in the tenth, the former was bowled by a ball from Matty Collins which nipped back.

Mo Shinwari and Ian Sharkey chipped in with a wicket each as the Colliers wrestled the initiative then leg spinner Cameron Steel weighed in with a double in the 31st over as Willington slipped to 99-5. Steel collected another two scalps and Paul Rutherford had Hindmarsh caught behind for 52 before the initial odd spot of rain turned more persistent and play was suspended after 52 overs with Willington on 154-8. Steel’s impressive spell of 12 overs saw him finish with fine figures of 4-28.

Meanwhile at Langwell Crescent, the contest between Ashington 2nds and Willington 2nds also fell foul of the weather.

Daniel Gray top scored with 47 for the visitors who were bowled out for 138 with Steven Patterson and Adam Gardiner taking three wickets apiece.

On Saturday (June 1), Ashington 1sts are at home to Sunderland with the 2nd XI travelling to face Burnmoor.