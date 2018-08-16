Ashington still in the race for the league title

Ryton 129 all out; Ashington 130-2 (Ashington won by 8 wickets)

With only four matches remaining in the Northumberland & Tyneside League, Divison One, Ashington continue to be in the hunt after a maximum 30-points victory over Ryton at Sir Charles Parsons Park on Saturday.

Swalwell’s defeat at the hands of Percy Main, saw them knocked off top spot by Consett.

Following the win, skipper Sean McCafferty said: “After the way the other results have gone today, we are now only 17 points behind the new leaders Consett and without question, would have taken that four weeks ago when we trailed by 74 points. It just goes to show that with 30 points for a full win, if a team slips up and your own side achieve a victory, you are gaining ground all the time - and that is exactly the way things have developed for us.”

Paul Rutherford, who was brought into the attack as first change on Saturday, went nap for the second time this season, ending with figures of 5-42 from nine overs as the home side were all out in two hours for 129.

Right-arm seamer Matty Collins had weighed in to take the first two wickets of Liam Clarke and Saleem Akhtar in his second over before Rutherford struck. He bowled David Howarth on 49-3 then after a solid partnership of 33 between Mo Ali and Jordan O’Neill, the latter was superbly caught by Rutherford off Callum Storey.

Peter Moore, Ali (28), Malcolm Clarke and Philip Butler all fell to the spin of Rutherford as Ryton slumped to 95-8.

Richard Brooks struck three fours and three sixes in a top-scoring unbeaten knock of 32 from 12 balls but he ran short of partners as Alex Storey and Ben Harmison took a icket apiece to mop up the tail.

In reply, Jack Jessop (67) and Dan Grant (41) featured in a century opening stand before they were dismissed by Ali and Paul Bainbridge respectively. Jack McCarthy and Ben O’Brien took Ashington home with a boundary by the former from the second ball of the 23rd over, wrapping up a convincing eight-wicket victory.

Ryton 3 points; Ashington 30 points

*On Saturday, the leading four clubs compete against each other. Ashington are at home to Swalwell while Consett host Shotley Bridge.

The top of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League, Division One, as it stands with four games remaining:

Consett 411 points; Swalwell 408 points; Shotley Bridge 401 points; ASHINGTON 394 points