Ashington win through in County Cup

Rugby.

Ashington scored 10 tries and at one stage were leading 7-49 before losing concentration in the last 20 minutes.

The try scorers were James Turner(3), Josh Weeks (2), Owen Jarvis, Greg Henderson, Brian Merryweather, Chris Jonta Johnson and skipper Jonny Arkle who also kicked 2 conversions.

Weeks was given man of the match for his barnstorming runs, crashing over for his first try after 2 minutes and proved difficult to stop all day. Turner at fullback scored three excellent tries including a break from 80 meters and a second try where he wrong footed the covering defence with a lovely step and Johnson, at number 8 topped an outstanding performance with a 30 meter break from a ruck to score near the posts.

Ashingtons scrum dominated throughout, they gave a first ever start to Harry Lumley, and Ashington were in control for 60 minutes before Gosforth who never gave up, scored 3 tries in the final quarter.

Ashington 2s had a difficult final pre season friendly against a strong Blaydon 3s.