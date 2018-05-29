Bedlington take derby honours over Blyth

Even though Blyth CC lost at home against Bedlington by five wickets, it was a much improved batting performance.

Blyth, batting first, got off to a bad start as Andy Clark was out in the first over and Craig Smith went for eight. Asher made 19 before Ebdale was joined by Roberts. Slowly this pair got the better of the bowling and they brought their 50 partnership up in 19 overs. Ebdale (71) brought up his 50 in 41 balls, but with the score on 114 Blyth lost both players.

However, the normal batting collapse never happened. Quinn (36) and Glass (16) dug in and slowly put 44 runs on the board. Blyth lost three quick wickets for just three runs, but they managed to end on 189.

Bedlington’s best bowlers were C Robinson 4-38 and C Leason 3-31.

Bedlington got off just as Blyth did, losing opener Purvis in the first over without scoring. Townsley and Aussie Jackson put on 39 for the second wicket when Townsley went for 25. Ansari joined Jackson and this pair proved a formidable pair. They took the game away from Blyth with some solid batting. They brought up the 50 partnership in the 21st over. The pair had added almost 80 runs when Jackson was run out for 45.

Connor Leason came and went without scoring. Blyth had a glimmer of hope if they could dismiss Ansari. Harnett came in next, however, he was also run out for five. Bedlington skipper Darren Leason came in next. He played a supportive roll to Ansari (95 not out) who saw Bedlington to victory at 190-5.

D Ebdale took 2-36 and A Ebdale 1-40.