Blyth and Bedlington lose in cricket league

Blyth 1sts went down to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Alnwick 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 2 on Saturday.

Blyth batted first but were all out for only 84 with only Andy Clark making a solid contribution on 33.

Jonathan Roxburgh was Alnwick’s main wicket-taker with figures of 5-18, and it took the visitors 29 overs to chase it down at 85-2, with Andrew Scott 36 not out and Michael Brewis on 34. Will Asher took both wickets.

Bedlington 1sts went down by one wicket in their home match against Blue Flames 1sts.

Farhan Mahammed was 56 not out as Bedlington put on 152-8 in their 45 overs, Abubakar Maqsood taking 4-10.

Blue Flames lost three early wickets but recovered to win on 153-9 with Amir Riaz top-scoring on 28.Majid Ansari claimed 3-14 for Bedlington.

In Division 3, Ashington Rugby 1sts faced Bomarsund and won by five wickets.

Stephen Thain hit 40 and Dan Robinson 30 as Bomar posted 135-9 in their innings, with Mark Lawrence taking 5-12 off his 11 overs.

In reply, Ashington saw Adam Peacock hit 67 not out and Cory Milburn 28 not out as they reached 138-5 in the 36th over.Liam Besford was Bomarsund’s most productive bowler with figures of 4-27.

Cramlington 1sts won by 55 runs away to Benwell & Walbottle 1sts.

Cramlington were 185 all out with Benwell making 130 all out in reply.

In Division 5, Cramlington 2nds lost by 69 runs at home to Seaton Burn 2nds.

Khlil Khan was 68 not out and Matthew McAuley hit 57 as Seaton put on 192-6 in their innings, Alan Livingstone claiming three wickets.

Cramlington were all out for 123 in reply with Luke Craddock their top bat on 53. Jim Ellis claimed 5-32 and there were three wickets for Khan.

Bedlington 2nds won by 74 runs when they faced Morpeth 2nds away from home.

Bedlington batted first and Kevin Richards hit 54 and Derek Shepherd 49 as they posted 211-5 in their 40 overs.

Sam Spedding took 4-29 for Morpeth-who in their innings had Ryan Hope on 66 as they replied with 137 all out, Lee Hutchinson claiming 6-34 off nine overs.

In Division 6, Bomarsund 2nds won by 118 runs when they faced Blyth 2nds at home.

Bomar batted first and with opener Brent Mordley on 46 and Alex Breeze on 43, they made 223-6 in their 40 overs.

There were two wickets each for Adam Helsby and Emma Walsingham for Blyth, who in reply reached 105-7 with opener Kevin Thompson their top scorer on 32.Breeze took 3-27 for Bomar.

Ashington Rugby 2nds travelled to take on GEMs 2nds and returned with a 70-run victory.

Paul Milburn was 98 not out and Ryan Pringle on 33 as they posted 184-2.

In reply, GEMs had Rahul Kaira top score on 63 as they made 114-9 with four Ashington bowlers claiming two wickets apiece.