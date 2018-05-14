Blyth are undone by Morpeth bowlers

Morpeth 254-8 Blyth 141

Blyth went down to a 113-run defeat at the hands of Morpeth.

Batting first, Morpeth put the Blyth bowlers to the sword and it was the fifth wicket stand between Sander (86) and Concannon (54) of 117 in 25 overs which took the game away from the visitors.

Lawn also made a good contribution of 40, with Chris Smith taking 3-48.

Blyth’s reply got off to a steady start with Asher and Clark. The score had moved on to 31 when Asher was out for 17. Craig Smith and Clark added 22 before Clark was out for 25. Roberts and Cotterill (64) then put on 78 in 11 overs.

From this point, Blyth collapsed, losing their last five wickets for one run. Pick of the Morpeth bowling was Dave Rutherford with 5-15 and Craggs 4-43.