Collins stars with six of best

Washington 96 all out; Ashington 100-2 (Ashington won by eight wickets)

Pace bowler Matty Collins starred by taking a six-wicket haul as Ashington made it back-to-back wins on Saturday, with victory over Washington at Langwell Crescent in the North East Premier League.

Collins was virtually unplayable as he charged up the bank and wreaked havoc by putting a severe spoke in the Washington batting line up. The right armer made the perfect start, knocking back opener Michael Nunn’s middle and off stump from the first ball of the game and continued in a rich vein of form, ripping through the first six wickets to fall from 31 deliveries to reduce the visitors to 29 for 6.

Washington, who went into the contest unbeaten from their first two matches, were clearly stunned as Collins also shattered the stumps of Adam Hickey, JoeThompson and Josh Wilson, while he trapped Ash Thorpe and Matthew Corner lbw.

When Ian Sharkey joined in, bowling Smith, the visitors were 34-7 but Christopher Hooker and Nathan Rimmington featured in a partnership worth 50 for the eighth wicket. The stand was eventually broken by left-arm spinner Mo Shinwari, who had Hooker leg before for 36 in the 29th over then shortly afterwards, Paul Rutherford lured Rimmington down the track and when the right-hander missed the ball, he was consequently stumped by Jack McCarthy for 34.

Next over, last man Mark Watson was superbly run out by Jack Jessop – the Rothbury-based youngster playing through the pain barrier with a sore shoulder – to finish off the innings on 96. Collins’s devastating spell saw him have figures of 6-5 at one stage before he finished with 6-15.

Jessop and Cameron Steel gave Ashington a solid platform but once the pair had taken the score onto 40 in seven overs, the visitors hit back. The Colliers failed to add to the total for another six overs during which time they lost Jessop (15) and Steel (18) in quick succession. McCarthy (24 not out) and Adam Nichol (31 not out) grafted hard, picking up runs when on offer and even a brief interruption for rain did not hamper the concentration of the Ashington duo, with the former hitting the winning runs from the last ball of the 27th over.

*Ashington seconds also made it two wins out of two at Felling. Matty Storey took 4-20 from nine overs as the hosts ended with 181-8. In reply, opener Michael Levison led the way with 77.