Ashington cricketers up for the cup

Cricket.

Saturday's impressive triumph was followed by a 2020 Banks Salver Plate 2020-Final victory, which was postponed from last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The visitors made the ideal start when they had Adam Nichol caught in the covers in the second over, Scott Pearcey then joined Jack Jessop at the crease and their 65 partnership steadied the ship before Jessop fell for 33.

Pearcey then went for 50 in the 27th over, having added 64 with Jack McCarthy (38), leaving the score on 199-4 with 14 overs left.

Ben and Jamie Harmison continued to try and dominate Sunderland s attack but Ben fell for a superb 79 when he was caught at mid-on.

J.Harmison (11) and McCafferty (5) both fell in the final stages looking for quick runs and the hosts eventually finished on a very competitive 224-7 from their 40 overs.

Sunderland's reply got off to a tame start as openers Jack Johnson and Adam Shaw were forced to be patient against the new ball pairing of Matthew Collins and Cam Skinner - the latter claiming the breakthrough of Shaw (5) in the eighth over with the total on 13.

The Harmison’s were both were soon in the action again with the ball when Johnson (15) gloved a rising delivery from Ben to McCarthy behind the stumps.

Sunderland began to gather some momentum for the first time in their run chase with the ever-present Allan being busy at the crease before he hit Paul Rutherford to Ben, who completed a smart diving catch at long on for 26.

The left-arm verteran was only just getting started though, seeing the back of Boal (0) and Cooney (6), to claim his second three-wicket-haul of the weekend before Skinner returned to claim his second wicket of Youldon (43) who was adjudged lbw.

However, the second innings belonged to J.Harmison. On the back of a 15 over spell 24 hours earlier, the newly converted off-spinner ripped through Sunderland's lower order to claim figures of 4-31, wrapping up victory by 109 runs.