Ashington Rugby 1sts guarantee promotion to NTCL Division 2

Ashington Rugby 1sts in action at Berwick and celebrating a wicket in their top of the table clash.

Leaders Ashington travelled north knowing that a victory over second placed Berwick 1sts would guarantee their elevation, and just as importantly, set them up for a championship winning run in to the end of the league.

And they achieved it in fine style, bowling the home side out for only 81, with Cory Milburn taking 4-22 and Dean Greaves 3-17. They then knocked off 84-3 in 34 overs to win by seven wickets.

It means they now hold a 33 point advantage over Berwick at the top of the table with only four games remaining.

Elsewhere, in Division 2, Bedlington 1sts had a six wicket home win over bottom of the table Warkworth 1sts. Warkworth made 189 with Kamran Mansoor on 77, Majid Ansari taking 4-33. Bedlington saw Ansari hit a century (114) in 118 balls as they replied with 190-4.

In Division 3, Blyth 1sts had a six wickets home win over GEM’s 1sts. The visitors posted a good score of 241 with five wickets for David Ebdale and four for Nikhil Bharti.In the Blyth innings. Bharti then hit a century (111) which saw the home side rack up 242-4.

Cramlington 1sts won by 19 runs away to Stocksfield 2nds. Harry McCabe made 70 as Cramlington opened with 164, Matthew Tobin taking four of the wickets. Stocksfield were all out for 145 in reply with four wickets each for Andy Langley and Allan Livingstone.

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts won by 176 runs away to Seaton Burn 2nds. Adam Gardner hit a magnificent 160 as Bomar set a target of 320-6. It was an impossible task for Seaton Burn who were all out for 144 with Dan Gardner and Alex Breeze each taking three wickets.

In Division 5 North, Cramlington 2nds found themselves without a game after their opponents, Alnwick 2nds, conceded.

Bedlington 2nds lost by seven wickets away to second placed Warenford. Bedlington posted 175-9 with openers Chris Taylor on 42 and Calum Easton on 40, Ryan Waterhouse taking four of the wickets. But Michael Thompson hit an unbeaten century (119 not out) as Waren replied with 176-3.

Former league leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds have slipped down the table in recent weeks and on Saturday they suffered another defeat, this time losing by 134 runs at home to current league leaders Morpeth 2nds, who now hold a 14 points lead at the top. Jack Travers hit a fine century (134) as Morpeth opened with 253-7, Gary Mordley and Ricky Gibson each taking three wickets. Ashington were all out for 119 in reply with Callum Lawn taking four wickets.