Bad day at the crease for both table-topping Ashington sides

The 1sts have seen their lead at the top of Division 3 cut to seven points over Berwick 1sts after they went down to a three wicket defeat at home to GEM’s 1sts. Ashington posted 162-9 with Adam Peacock hitting a century (103), but the visitors replied with 164-7, Cory Milburn claiming three wickets.

Meanwhile, the 2nds started the day top of Division 5, but they were beaten by 66 runs on their visit to Warenford and subsequently lost their position at the head of the table, overtaken by Morpeth 2nds, who now hold a 17-points advantage.

Waren made 189—2 in their innings with veteran opener Brian Thompson rolling back the years, carrying his bat for an unbeaten 96, whilst the visitors were 123 all out with Paul Milburn their top scorer on 43.

In Division 2, Bedlington 1sts lost by 150 runs on their visit to promotion chasing Ponteland 1sts. The home side batted first and put on 188-8 with Nicky Douglas taking 3-19. However, Bedlington were all out for only 38 in ten overs with Ashley Parker taking 6-15.

In Division 3, Cramlington 1sts went down to a 46 run defeat at home to Berwick 1sts. Berwick were 208 all out in their innings with David Currie on 54, Joe Ingram taking 3-31. Cramlington were 162 all out in reply with opener Billy Pulman top scoring on 36, Jordan Woodcock claiming four wickets for the visitors.

Blyth 1sts had a 24 run away victory over Stobswood 1sts. Blyth batted first and made 172-8 with Andy Kemp their top scorer on 38, Paul Patterson taking three wickets. Stobswood were 148 all out in reply with Darren Townsley on 47, Andy Kemp and Nikhil Bharti both claiming three wickets.

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts won by 97 runs away to Whickham 2nds. Bomar put on 246-7 in their 45 overs with Dan Gardiner the mainstay making a century (103) and Adam McTaggart 61 offering the best support. Whickham replied with 149 all out with Liam Haig taking 4-26.

In Division 5 North, Cramlington 2nds lost by 135 runs away to new leaders Morpeth 2nds. Morpeth posted 255 all out with Paul Wonders their top bat on 69, Andy Langley and Jack Bradley each taking three wickets. Cramlington were all out for 120 in reply with Liam Evans on 54, Liam Day taking 4-18.

Bedlington 2nds went down by nine wickets at home to Rock, who made it four wins out on four in July. Bedlington batted first and were 145 all out with Chris taylor top scoring on 42, Paul Roberts taking 4-22 for the visitors who were 147-1 in reply with James Taylor 54 not out and Andrew Bottomer 42 not out.

In Division 6 North, Blyth 2nds lost by eight wickets at home to Stobswood 2nds. In a low scoring game Blyth were 61 all out with Jack Watson having the best bowling figures, taking 4-11, whilst Stobswood needed only 12 overs to reach 63-2.