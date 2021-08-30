Bedlington 2nds still not clear of relegation zone in NTCL

A Cramlington 2nds wicket falls in their away match at Rock on Saturday.

Bedlington batted first at Etal and were all out for 119 with Connor Leason making 54, Calum Bickerton taking 4-18. Tillside then replied with 123-2 with Ross Hindmarsh on 58 not out.

In Division 3, leaders, and already promoted Ashington Rugby 1sts had a 62 runs away win over Allendale. Ashington posted 168 with Lewis Tanney on 33 and Adam Peacock on 32. Tom Scott took 5-9 for Allendale who were all out for 106 in reply with Dean Greaves also taking 5-9.

Blyth 1sts won by eight wickets away to Whitley Bay 1sts. The home side were 155-9 in their innings with Chris Wrigley on 53 not out. Blyth replied with 156-2 with Nikhl Bharti making 92 not out.

Cramlington 1sts had a 40 runs home win over Stobswood 1sts. Cramlington made 200-8 with Dan Craddock on 39 and Tony Kay on 38, whilst Stobswood were 160-8 in their 45 overs with Dan Cook on 52, Brad Skirpan claiming three of the wickets.

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts won by 155 runs at home to Percy Main 2nds. Bomar posted 243-3 with Dan Gardiner making a century (117 not out) and Stephen Thain on 48. Percy were dismissed for only 88 with three wickets each for Matt Crawford and Ben Heatley.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds won by 52 runs at home to Hpowick. Ashington made 172-6with Keith Hetherington on 62, whilst Howick were 120 all out, Gary Mordley taking 3-16.

Bedlington 2nds won by nine wickets at home to Tillside 2nds. The visitors were 141 all ,out with Rowan Sembukttige taking 4-33. Bedlington were 142-1 in reply with Chris Taylor on 79 not out.

Cramlington 2nds travelled to Rock where they won by ten runs. The visitors were all out for 94, with Stephen Parker on 33, but they dismissed the home side for only 84 with Andy langley taking 5-30 and Kris Evans 4-7.