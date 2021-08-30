Century sends Ashington cricketers to 60 run defeat at Sunderland

Cricket.

The Mighty Acorns put up a determined effort but the turning point came during the home innings when Safyaan Sharif hit a blistering unbeaten century and masterminded a late flurry of runs to take Sunderland up to 275 at the end of their 50 overs allocation.

Ashington made inroads and after removing key batsmen at the top of the order, had seen the home outfit on 126-5.

But with support from Chris Youldon, Zaheer Shahbaz and Joe Defty, Sharif’s 94 ball knock of 107 - which included eight fours and five sixes – proved decisive.

Ashington were also hit with an injury to Cam Skinner which saw the bowler unable to continue in the field - or bat.

Matty Collins took 3-39 from a maximum ten overs with one wicket each for Cal Storey, Bob Rutherford, James Harmison and Skinner.

In reply Ashington skipper Sean McCafferty got his side off to a rapid start before he fell lbw to Micky Allan for a 37 ball innings of 45 which included nine boundaries.

Jack McCarthy followed shortly afterwards but Jack Jessop and Scott Pearcey put on 27 before the former was caught behind by Youldon off Defty for 26.

Ashington then lost Ben Harmison, Pearcey and Cal Storey – the latter on 130-6 - but for the third time this season on away grounds, James Harmison came to the fore with an excellent unbeaten 74. The right hander hit eight fours and two maximums from 79 deliveries.