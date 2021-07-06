Delight as Ashington reach semi-finals

Cricket.

Oliver McGee struck 100 for the hosts as they totalled 207-8 from their 40 overs. In reply, Ashington were 94-2 with contributions from Adam Nichol (34 not out) and Scott Pearcey (33) when the game was abandoned due to rain.

However, The Mighty Acorns booked their place in the last four via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

A delighted McCafferty said: “Both teams had a few first teamers missing and we went into the game with a nothing-to-lose attitude. We did well and handed a debut to young Alfie Clark which must have been a good experience for him and we also looked to try and get people a bit of form. The lads bowled and fielded well on what was a good wicket but there was a short boundary on one side and we had to be smart with our lines and field placing.”