Double top for Ashington sides in cricket league

Alnwick hit 140 all out with Max Harrison on 41, Lee Hutchinson taking 4-21. But Bedlington struggled with the bat and were dismissed for only 72 with Gareth Bateman taking 4-10.

In Division 3, leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts won by nine wickets at home to Benwell & Walbottle 1sts. Benwell were all out for 106, Ashington replying with 108-1.

Blyth 1sts (72) lost by 116 runs away to Stocksfield 2nds (188 all out).

Cramlington 1sts (45) lost by 131 runs at home to Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (176-9).

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts won by eight wickets away to Civil Service 1sts. The home side posted 115 all out, Matthew Crawford and Alex Breeze taking three wickets apiece, before Bomar replied with 116-6, Dan Gardiner on 47 not out.

In Division 5 North, leaders Ashing Rugby 2nds won by one run away to Monkseaton 1sts. Ashington made 151 all out, Monkseaton hitting 150-8 in reply in a nail-biting finish.

Cramlington 2nds (214-8) won by 37 runs away to Ulgham 1sts (117-7).

In Division 6 North Bomar 2nds and Blyth 2nds were both without games.

