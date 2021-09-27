Harmison and Potts take top cricket awards at Ashington

Both all rounders were chosen as Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for the first and second teams respectively with Potts also being selected as Batter of the Year.

It is the first time that the long serving Harmison has scooped either award – but it comes in a year where he changed from being a medium pace bowler to a right arm spinner.

The 40 year old said: “I was a little bit surprised by it all. I knew I had done alright during the season but then so had most of the lads including Ben (Harmison), the two Jacks - Jessop and McCarthy – Cal Storey, Cam Skinner and skipper Sean McCafferty. I just try my best every Saturday and see what happens. I scored over 50 with the bat on three or four occasions during the campaign and was consistent especially when the side were in trouble. I have always been more of a bowler and I worked on my batting going to the nets every day during Covid.”

He continued: “I feel switching from medium pace to bowling spin has gone alright. I’m not a natural spinner and in some games I didn’t bowl very well or bowled too quickly at times – but I still took nearly 40 wickets.”

Jack Jessop (batter of the Year) and Cam Skinner (bowler of the Year) won the other first team awards.

Meanwhile, for 23 year old Potts, it was a season to remember after he rejoined the Langwell Crescent Club from Warkworth.

“I went to Warkworth to develop my game and to score runs,” he said, “It was good to come back and it’s been a decent season – although batting wise I reckon I missed out on scoring a hundred. I’ve got a couple of things to work on during the winter – but already I’m looking forward to next term.”

Potts – who received a first team call towards the end of the season - was taken by surprise at the awards: “I thought I had a chance of getting the batting award but I didn’t expect all three.”

Second XI skipper Josh Robinson said: “Matty was excellent all season with bat and ball. I was delighted with his performances and he fully deserved his awards.”