Iqbal puts the skids under Mighty Acorns

Cricket

On Saturday, Castle Eden’s pace man Bilawal Iqbal emerged with identical figures as he put the skids under the Mighty Acorns and sent them tumbling to a crushing defeat - an all out total of 51 being one of their lowest scores in years.

For Ashington, it was a case of experiencing opposite ends of the spectrum inside a short period of time. They were euphoric after defeating league leaders Sunderland twice the previous weekend – then only a few days later they are down in the dumps.

Ben Harmison took charge of the side with skipper Sean McCafferty unavailable and the visitors made a promising start with Harmison bowling Benjamin Simpson then Lewis Williams being caught by Adam Nichol at mid wicket off Matty Collins in the ninth over at 19-2.

However, partnerships proved significant for promotion chasing Eden with skipper Jonathan Malkin (45) and Keith Bailey (57) adding 85 and Philip Wimpenny (24) and Iqbal (59) putting on 70 before Malkin declared the innings on 221 after 50 overs.

Meanwhile Ashington’s afternoon went from bad to worse as they lost medium pacer Alex Storey who pulled up with an injury and who was unable to bat with Chris Watson stepping into the breach as 12th man.

Ashington lost Nichol early doors and their innings quickly deteriorated as Iqbal wreaked havoc. Pearcey was caught behind by Simpson; Jack McCarthy was yorked first ball and Ben Harmison caught in the gully at 16-4.