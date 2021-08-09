Leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts face crunch away game at Tillside

Cricket.

Bedlington batted first and they put on 167-7 in their 45 overs with Farhan Mohammed top scoring on 41 not out. Blagdon were then all out for 154 with Lee Hutchoinson taking three wickets.

Ashington Rugby 1sts continue to head the table in Division 3 after a 71 run home win over Whitley Bay 1sts. They now face a crunch top of the table clash with an away fixture at second placed Tillside, who are only five points behind them, on Saturday.

Against Whitley, Ash posted 201-3 declaredwith Adam Peacock top scoring on 71. They then restricted the visitors to 130-6 in their 45 overs, Lewis Kelter making 52.

Blyth 1sts saw their away game against Corbridge abandoned due to rain. Blyth had bowled the home side out for only 80 with three wickets each for Liam Besford and Nikhil Bharti, but the elements intervened before they managed to get in to bat and start their innings.

Cramlington 1sts lost by seven wickets away to Allendale 1sts. Cramlington were all out for 99 and the home side needed only 21 overs to chase it down at 102-3.

In Division 4, saw their away game at Kirkley abandoned. The home side had put on 176-9 with Michael Nicholson on 58, Alex Breeze taking a good 5-11. Bomar were 34-2 after 11 overs when the rain started to fall.

In Division 5 North, former leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds slipped further down the table, to fourth, following a five wicket away defeat against Tillside 2nds. In a low scoring game, Ashington were all out for only 47, Ollie Farr taking a fine 7-8 in 7.1 overs, and the home side were 48-5 after 15 overs.

Bedlington 2nds won by 16 runs away to Blagdon 2nds. Bedlington were 113 all out with Ian Anderson on 33 before they restricted Blagdon to 97-8 in their 40 overs.

Cramlington 2nds won by eight wickets at home to Howick. The visitors posted 121-9 in their innings with Kevin Menton taking three wickets. Cramlington then made 122-2 with Darren Seddon on 40 not out.