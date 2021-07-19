McCabe hits a superb 162 in big away win for Cramlington 1sts

Action from the NTCL Division 6 North game between Wooler and Bomarsund 2nds with the home side batting.

Bedlington batted first and with Majid Ansari on 72 and Darren Leason on 59 they managed to put on 216-4 in their 45 overs. Bates made a good fist of it and with two bats in the 40’s they crept ever closer, eventually running out of time as they finished on 213 all out with Ansari taking 3-21.

In Division 3, Ashington Rugby 1sts had a big 119 run away win over Blyth 1sts and they now head the table with a 30 point lead over second placed Berwick 1sts.

Matthew Tanney hit a century (117 not out) and Adam Peacock was on 64 as Ashington posted 260-3. It was a big ask for Blyth who were all out for 141 in reply, Dean Greaves taking 5-40.

Cramlington 1sts had a big 150 run away win over Whitley Bay 1sts.

Harry McCabe hit a superb 162 and Billy Pulman was on 88 as they made a big score of 325-4. The home side were 175 all out with Brad Skirpan taking 3-27.

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts won by 105 runs at home against Swalwell 2nds. Bomar were 240-9 with Swalwell 135 all out in reply.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds won by four wickets at home against Bedlington 2nds and they head the table by nine points ahead of Morpeth 2nds.

Bedlington elected to bat and they made 147-9 in their innings with Chris Taylor top scoring on 56, Owen Mason and Jonny Acaster taking three wickets apiece for Ashington. In reply, the home side hit 148-6 with four bats into the 20's.

Cramlington 2nds won by 29 runs at home to Tillside 2nds. Cramlington were 177 all out, Stephen Parker on 43, with Tillside 148 all out in reply, Parker taking 4-36.

In Division 6 North, Bomarsund 2nds went down to a 94 run defeat at Wooler. The home side posted 248-5 with Angus Todd on 76 not out, Darren Dreyer taking three wickets. Bomar were 154 all out in reply with Matty Sharp on 36.