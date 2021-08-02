McCaffery decision justified as rain stops play for Ashington

Ashington Rugby 2nds' players in action in a recent game.

Put into bat, McCafferty had seen his side in trouble at 55-4 and 84-5 before James Harmison (76) played a key role in navigating them to 190. McCafferty then declared and after several rain interruptions, the match eventually came to a halt with the home side on 74 without loss after 16 overs: “The weather was certainly behind my decision to declare,” said McCafferty afterwards, “It gave us more time of potentially forcing a result even though I always thought it was going to rain and we wouldn’t get the game finished.”

Crook skipper Andrew Pratt ended unbeaten on a 47 ball knock of 49: “Andrew went berserk - just like he did in the corresponding game at our place smashing six fours and two sixes,” added McCafferty, “He’s been a professional – and is still a very good cricketer who punished anything which was off line.”

McCafferty added: “The wicket was okay. It was quite green but dry and still did plenty for the seamers. Eddie Watson bowled very well for them (Crook) and was really difficult to face. Four wickets down James (Harmison), Jack (McCarthy) and Cam (Skinner) performed well for us before we tried to accelerate further and declare.”

He continued: “We were off once during our innings and three times when we fielded due to rain and our lads found bowling difficult. It’s a long travel to Crook and it was frustrating to be rained off but we have gained more points than had the game not been played at all - and come the end of season those (extra points) may be vital.”

In the Northumberland & Tyneside League, Bedlington 1sts lost by seven wickets at home to Blue Flames. Bedlington were all out for 100 with Darren Leason on 27, whilst Blue Flames replied with 104-3.

In Division 3, Ashington Rugby remain top after a five wicket away win over Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds. Alnmouth posted 159 with Evan Moir on 47, whilst David Bent hit 40 in Ashington’s innings of 161-5.

Blyth 1sts lost by five runs at home to Benwell & Walbottle 1sts. Michael Birrell hit 94 as Benwell put on 185 all outwith Nikhl Bharti taking 4-33. Blyth came up short at 180-9 in their 40 overswith Bharti on 67.

And Cramlington 1sts went down by six runs away to Corbridge 1sts. The home side were 111 all out with Brad Skirpan taking 5-6 in six overs.Cramlington were all out for 105with Jonathan Marshall on 30.

In Division 4, Bomarsund lost by 19 runs at home to Tynedale 2nds. Tynedale were 88 all out with four wickets each for Matt Crawford and Alex Breeze, but Bomar could only manage 69 in reply.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds lost by two wickets at home to Ulgham 1sts. Ashington hit 165 with Owen Mason on 33, but Ulgham posted 166-8.