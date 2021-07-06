No joy for basement side Bedlington 1sts

Cricket

Bedlington posted 152-7 in their 37 overs with Ryan Kirkup on 35 not out. Backworth were 156-2 in reply in 31 overs with James Duncan on 60 not out.

Leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts had a six wicket away win over Stobswood 1sts in Division 3. In a low scoring game Stobswood were all out for 71 with Ashington 72-4 in reply.

Cramlington 1sts had a seven wicket away win over GEM’s 1sts. GEM’s were 137-9 with Cramlington 142-3, Billy Pulman top scoring on 52.

Blyth 1sts had a 22 run home victory over Allendale. Blyth were 163-8 with Gary Cotterill on 62 not out. The visitors were 141-9 in their innings with Nikhil Bharti taking three wickets.

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts lost by eight wickets at home to Newcastle City 2nds. Bomar were all out for 85 with Newcastle needing only 17 overs to chase it down at 88-2.

In Division 5 North, league leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds suffered a surprise seven wicket home defeat at the hands of bottom side Rock. Ashington put on 192-6 with Michael Adamson on 62, but Rock replied with 193-3 with George Cockayne leading the way on 86.

Bedlington 2nds lost by 57 runs away to Howick. The home side put on 137 with Adam Riley on 63, Sam Taylor and Josh Watson each taking four wickets. But the visitors were all out for only 80, Paul Marley taking 5-39.

Cramlington 2nds took on Warenford at home, but the match was abandoned after ten overs with the home side on 36-1.

In Division 6 North, Blyth 2nds lost by two wickets away to Wooler. Blyth were all out for 85, with the Glendale side 88-8 in reply, Mark Graham taking 5-14 for the visitors.

NTCL fixtures for Saturday (July 10) are: