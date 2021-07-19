“That’s the performance I have been waiting for” says McCafferty

Cricket

And after observing what was a crushing victory from his vantage point outside the pavilion, skipper Sean McCafferty lavished praised on his players.

“That’s the performance I’ve been waiting for,” he said, “It was a complete performance and everything went right from when I won the toss.

"On a very hot day – and with the wicket looking good - I decided to bowl which was a brave decision and I thought the lads executed the plans excellently.

"We had a chat before the game about our displays over the last few weeks and how we could improve as a side and I’ve got to say that everything we spoke about, we acted upon every situation and were so much better.”

He continued: “Ben (Harmison) opened the bowling and set the tone by taking the first wicket and from thereon we didn’t let up and the whole of the bowling unit were tremendous.

"Both Bob Rutherford (3-50) and James Harmison (3-29) sent down 15 overs straight through returning great figures and they controlled the middle of innings.

However, another stand out feature was our ground fielding which was terrific.

"We worked on things in training this week and it was more of a committed performance typified by a very good diving catch by Ben Harmison near the boundary.”

Batting wise Adam Nichol (22) and Jack Jessop (68 not out) got us off to a flyer and set the game up brilliantly.

They punished any loose balls with Jack (Jessop) anchoring the innings which allowed Adam (Nichol) and Scott Pearcey (23) to be nice and positive then Ben Harmison (41 not out) had his cameo which included a six.”

McCafferty went on: “We’ve always been a team to play well in big games and I mentioned last week that we are capable of beating anybody.

"We proved that today in scorching conditions (temperatures were in the high 20’s) and as far as I know, Sunderland were at full strength.