Ashington Rugby 1sts, champions in the NTCL Division 3.

With the title already in the bag, Ashington played their final game of the season on Saturday at home to Corbridge 1sts when they won by eight wickets. The victory meant they topped the table on 578 points and will be promoted along with runners-up Berwick 1sts.

Against Corbridge, Ashington finished with a flurry. They dismissed the visitors for only 37 with Cory Milburn taking 4-9. They then rattled off 38-2 in only eight overs to take the win.

Also in Division 3, Cramlington 1sts had a 64 runs away victory over Blyth 1sts. Cramlington batted first and with Harry McCabe hitting 55 they put on 205 all out, Andy Kemp and Piran Reitze each claiming three wickets. In reply, Blyth were all out for 141 with Reitze top scoring on 49. Bryan Walker claimed 4-28 for the visitors.

Blyth finished fifth in the table and Cramlington were sixth.

In Division 2, Bedlington 1sts won by nine wickets at home to Lintz 1sts, which meant they finished the season in ninth position.

Lintz put on 145 all out with Gary Christie on 49, , Alex Johnson taking 3-9. Bedlington replied with 146-1 with Darren Leason hitting an unbeaten 65.

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts finished with a 60 runs home victory over Ponteland 2nds, a result which meant they ended the season in fifth position.

Bomar put on 188-9 with Matt Crawford on 48 and Dan Robinson on 42, Andy Denyer claiming three of the wickets. Pont were all out for 128 with Johnny Mole on 35, Dan Gardiner doing most of the damage with fine figures of 6-26.

In Division 5 North, where Morpeth 2nds and Warenford filled the top two spots, Ashington Rugby 2nds, long-time leaders of the table, eventually finished third after they won their final match away to Blagdon 2nds by only eight runs.

Ashington batted first and put on 200-6 in their 40 overs, with Stuart Rosser on 54. Blagdon gave chase but came up just short at 192-6with Elliott Leybourne hitting 85.

Cramlington 2nds finished fifth in the table after they concluded with an eight wickets home loss against Bedlington 2nds. The home side were all out for only 52 with four wickets each for Sam Taylor and Josh Watson. Bedlington then reeled off 55-2 in 18 overs for the win.

The only outstanding game left to play in Division 6 saw Bomarsund 2nds, who finished fourth, complete a ten wicket away win over champions Berwick 2nds. Berwick were all out for only 59 with Trevor Elliott taking three wickets. Bomar then replied with 60 without loss with Peter Smith on 34 and Steve Henderson on 21.

*In the North East Premier Division 1, Ashington 1sts ended their season with a five wickets away win over Castle Eden, which meant they finished the season in fifth place.