Cricketer Williams reaches two milestones

Mark Wood (left) and Steve Williams holding the cricketing World Cup recently won by England.

Steve Williams, brought up in nearby Newbiggin, recently completed a half century of playing league cricket whilst the 63 year old has also clocked up hours of dedication as a coach with the Northumberland Cricket Board and just finished his 25th campaign of involvement.

Steve started his playing career as a 13 year old at Bomarsund Cricket Club and was a member of the famous side that won the National Village Cup in 1974. He later went on to captain the club before moving to Ashington in 1985 where he spent the next 30 years as player, captain and junior coach winning many trophies during this time.

Steve then had a very enjoyable season at Bedlington Cricket Club as a player and junior coach and spent three seasons at Dukes ECB NE Premier League side Tynemouth as head coach until the lure of a return to Ashington was an opportunity he couldn’t resist as the Langwell Crescent club entered a new era by joining the Premier League.

Steve said: “Cricket has been a massive part of my life – it’s my passion. I still love playing the game although a recent hip replacement limits my time on the field but I’m always happy to help out and fill in when the teams are short. I’ve been fortunate to play at some great clubs with some amazing players and characters.

“My journey into coaching began at Ashington by helping with the juniors then encouraged by Russell Perry and Colin Danskin, I slowly became involved at county schools level. I love this work seeing young players develop through the age groups and into senior cricket sometimes playing with and against them.”