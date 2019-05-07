First defeat of season for Blyth cricketers

Blyth 1sts suffered their first defeat of the season in the Northumberland & Tyneside Division 2 when they went down to a five-wicket defeat at Blue Flames 1sts.

Flames batted first and put on 217-5, with Amir Riaz on 65 not out, Abubakar Maqsood on 36 and Yasir Baig on 35.

David Ebdale took 3-42, but, in reply, Blyth could only manage 153 all out, with Craig Smith top-scoring on 67 and Edbale hitting 33.

Bedlington 1sts won by 178 runs at home to Tillside 1sts, with Majid Ansari hitting a fine 114 not out and Connor Leason 69.

Their scores helped Bedlington to 233-3, which was also a big target for the Berwick side, who struggled to 55 all out, with Sean Wales top-scoring on 21. Ruwan Sembukttige took 5-14.

In Division 3, Ashington Rugby 1sts had a 108-run victory over Whitley Bay 1sts.

Lewis Tanney top-scored with 82 as Ashington posted 223-7 in their 49 overs, Ivan Pearson taking 3-45.

Whitley Bay were all out for 115, with Steve Kirk on 37 and Jay Vipura on 36.Scott maddison took 5-26.

Bomarsund 1sts met Whickham 1sts in a match reduced due to rain.

Whickham batted first and put on 210-8, with Matthew Rodger on 56 and Anthony Thorp on 49 not out.

In reply, Bonarsund could only muster 35 with Dan Gardner highest scorer on 10, giving Whickham a win by 175 runs. Matthew Rodger enjoyed a good spell with the ball taking match-winning figures of 7-7.

Cramlington 1sts lost by 39 runs at home to Berwick 1sts.Jordan Woodcock hit a century (110 not out) as Berwick made 254-3.

Graeme Barnes top-scored with 48 for Cramlington, who were 215-9 in reply, with four Berwick bowlers taking two wickets apiece.

In Division 5, Bedlingto n 2nds won by 61 runs away to Tillside 2nds.

Ryan Kirkup hit 54 as Bedlington posted 201-6.

Tillside were 120-7 in reply, with Joe Bickerton on 33. Faran Mohammed took 3-23.

In Division 6, Blyth 2nds lost by 57 runs at home to Ashington Rugby 2nds.

Paul Milburn hit an unbeaten 91 as the rugger boys made 202-5 in their innings, with Mark Graham claiming two of the wickets.

Blyth were always behind the run rate and 44 not out from Surj Singh helped them to 145-8.

Also in Division 6, Bomarsund 2nds had a 45-run away win at Kirkley 2nds.

John Haig Jnr hit 72 and Brent Mordley 43 as Bomar posted 193-7 in their 40 overs with Sourabh Roy taking 3-25.

Kirkley were 148-9 in reply, with opener Michael Yeoman top-scoring on 53. Robert Wilson was Bomar’s most successful bowler with figures of 4-26.