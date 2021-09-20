‘A big pat on the back’ for players from Colliers’ boss Skinner

Ian Skinner.

The boss said it was good that his side hit back after exiting the Buildbase FA Vase the previous week against Newcastle Benfield but added that his outfit are still a work in progress:

“First of all, credit to the players for bouncing back after the disappointment of last week,” he said, “I thought we began the game particularly well.

"We should have had a commanding lead inside the first 15-20 minutes and the game could have been out of sight by half time. I got a little bit frustrated that we haven’t made more of our good start. We scored after three minutes and got another to go 2-0 up.

"They (Bishop Auckland) had a ten minutes spell before the interval when we lost our way a little bit and at 2-0 I always talk about the next goal being huge.

"If it goes 2-1 then there can be a momentum swing but if it goes 3-0 you’d like to think it’s the game put to bed. It was nice to see a little set play that we’ve worked on come off to make it 3-0 and then it’s about fine margins.

"When we scored the third goal, we just needed to spoil the game a little bit for five to ten minutes – and so we have to be better at that. I’m all for being a purist and wanting to play on the floor but after going 3-0 up, you’ve just got to take the sting out of the opposition.

" I think we conceded within five minutes and then the doubts and ‘oh no’s’ and ‘what ifs’ come into play. Bishops made it 3-2 by just playing direct – and we need to be able to deal with that. They just went back to front really quickly and we neither got to the ball to stop them playing direct nor did we get compact enough to deal with it so that was slightly disappointing.”

He continued: “At 3-2 I’m thinking ‘surely not again’ because it was game on and our ‘keeper Karl Dryden has made a couple of good saves to be fair. Then we have scored a fourth and a fifth and the fourth one really knocked the stuffing out of them because it’s hard to go again.”