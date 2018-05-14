Amble fail to retain NFA Sunday Cup

Amble Tavern failed to retain the NFA Sunday Cup. when they went down 4-3 against Blucher Blue Star.

Amble played most of the game with 10 men after a player was sent off in the first half.

The game was very even and it could have gone either way. It loked like extra time was looming, but Amble hit the post with a couple of minutes left.

Then Blucher broke down field, the Amble defender and keeper made a mistake, which allowed the Blucher player to score the winner. Goals for Amble came from Phil Airey and Rob Baker.

The Premier Division saw Earsdon Red Lion win a thriller at home by the odd goal in nine against Blyth Town Sunday. On target for the Lion were Dean Clay (2), Adam Tierney, Dale Walton and Matty Newman. Goals for Blyth Town came from Kevin Long (2), Martyn Hepple and Andrew Scott. Star players were Matty Newman for the Lion and James Sinton for the Town.

East Chevington won 9-3 at home against Ashington Town Central. Darren Smith led the scoring for the home side with four and Kevin Bell and Max Anderson added two each with Luke Baston netting the other. Michael Todd (2) and Kevin Chapman scored for Ashington.

Star players were Darren Smith for the home side and Michael Todd.

Division One saw wins for Ashington Station Lounge, High Street and Newsham Victory.

Station won a local derby away against the Sporting Club 7-2. High Street won away against the Block and Tackle 5-1 and Newsham Victory also won 5-1 at home against Ellington Plough.