An evening of celebration

Ashington FC chairman Brian Shotton is looking forward to what should be a night to remember on Friday February 15.

The Woodhorn Lane outfit host a ‘Celebration Evening’ in the clubhouse and Mr Shotton – recently installed as the new man at the helm – has sent out an SOS for anyone who previously had a connection with the club to attend.

“It’s been going since 1883 and is one of the oldest clubs in the area so that in itself is some achievement and deserves recognition,” he said, “It may have had many ups and downs during that time and despite the fact we have been going through a difficult period recently, there is still a lot to celebrate about the football club.

“Therefore I’m extending an open invitation to anyone who has been associated with the club in any capacity - as a player, manager, committee member or supporter - and especially to those who actually put on the shirt and who have been on the field - to join us and share an informal evening of memories.”

“We are going to have memorabilia with some pictures and old programmes on show so people can have a catch up and reconnect the club with the past - and the evening of nostalgia will start from 7pm.”

After Saturday’s scheduled Ebac Northern League home match against Stockton Town had fallen victim to a frozen surface, the club brought forward a fans forum which was addressed by the chairman.

He said: “We want to be able to offer something because basically there is nothing else in this part of the town. Yes we have got the Hirst Welfare and Woodhorn Museum but we want the football club to be an open and welcome facility for everyone to use.

“We are progressing with a lot of different issues and putting things in place. The mist has cleared somewhat but there are still many challenges which lie ahead.”