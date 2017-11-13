Ashington are denied by late Town equaliser

Guisborough Town 1-1 Ashington

A ten-man Ashington side battled brilliantly to deservedly take a share of the spoils from their trip to face Guisborough at the KGV Stadium on Saturday, writes Brian Bennett.

The Colliers – reduced in number after the sending off on the hour mark of defender Luke Salmon – had taken the lead through substitute Dale Pearson, but despite defending stoically, the Colliers conceded with six minutes of normal time remaining when Brian Close levelled the scores with a superb header.

However on a cold afternoon on Teeside, the temperature certainly rose both on and off the pitch and unfortunately boiled over on a couple of occasions.

In the final analysis, the Wansbeck side will be happy at securing a point – but they could have had the game effectively wrapped up by the interval and paid the penalty after failing to convert guilt edged chances.

The Colliers edged in front in the second half after great work by Sampson. The youngster played the ball to Stevens who in turn found Pearson. He advanced before striking a superb left foot shot from 22 yards wide of ‘keeper Jordan Nixon.

The lead could have been doubled when after a run by Downey, Stevens had an effort fisted out by Nixon.

Then in the 84th minute, Close timed his run to perfection to meet a pinpoint cross from the left by Louis Goldsack and his header gave Conor Grant no chance.

On Saturday Ashington are away to Seaham Red Star then face Billingham Synthonia at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday.