Ashington boss hopeful of FA Cup victory

Action from Ashington's league victory over West Auckland on Tuesday night. Picture by Keith Saint.

Ahead of the challenge, Skinner said: “We had the lads back in for training last night (Thursday) when we switched off from our league programme to prepare for tomorrow’s game in the FA Cup. We know they (Newcastle Benfield) had representatives watching us on Tuesday and similarly we got an opportunity to see them in action the following night against Crook Town. It’s just what you would expect.”

He continued: “We are now plotting how we approach the contest but if the lads give the same endeavour, work rate and effort as they did on Tuesday then we stand a good chance – although as always, it’ll be another tough game.”

Although the season is still in its infancy, a cracking encounter looks to be on the cards, with both sides going into the cup clash unbeaten after their opening two games in the Ebac Northern League.

Ashington picked up a point in a 2-2 draw at Penrith then had a convincing 4-0 victory over West Auckland on Tuesday night whilst the Lions won by the odd goal in seven against West Auckland last Saturday and had a 3-2 win over Crook Town on Wednesday night.

And whilst Colliers forward Ryan McGorrigan has scored in both matches, Benfield’s goal machine Paul Brayson continues to amaze followers of the non league scene – the evergreen striker having scored braces in each match over the past week.