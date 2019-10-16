Ashington bow out of League Cup

Ashington FC

Victory was essential for the Colliers to be in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition – but they turned in a disappointing showing against a well organised and disciplined Ryton outfit who achieved another notable win over first division opposition in their group, having already defeated Stockton Town.

Ian Skinner’s team made the worst possible start as the Kingsley Park side took the lead in the fifth minute. Jack Cooper’s precision in-swinging corner from the left found skipper Scott Jasper who flashed a header inside the far corner of the net. Curtis Coppen nodded wide and Damien Stevens had a shot repelled by ‘keeper Josh Graham – a late replacement for Philip Holgate – but the visitors looked more composed and assured.

Daniel Blewitt and Mitchell Ramsay – the latter with two opportunities - both squandered great openings inside a five minutes period before a cross by Stevens led to Danny Anderson’s effort going wide of Graham’s right hand post. Ashington were being stretched and in the 37th minute, only the thickness of the woodwork denied Ryton a second as a 25 yarder by Blewitt dipped over ‘keeper Adam McHugh and hit the underside of the bar with Coppen heading the rebound safely into McHugh’s arms.

Ashington began the second period with Callum Johnston flashing a drive from the edge of the area wide then following a cross by substitute Harry Newton, Johnston lashed the ball over the bar.

Stevens had a shot blocked but Ashington could not find a way through and nine minutes from the end of normal time, the Colliers were heading for the exit door after Ryton caught them on the break.

Substitute James Thompson slotted the ball down the right flank for Jasper who from his own half, advanced before clipping the ball wide of the advancing McHugh and inside the far post for his second goal of the night.