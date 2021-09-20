Ashington go nap with away victory over Bishop Auckland

Ashington FC.

Players don’t miss opportunities on purpose - but in Ashington’s case, their failure to convert a fair percentage during the first half, almost came back to haunt them in the second period when they were 3-0 ahead.

After leading in recent games, Ian Skinner’s side have gone on to lose and Colliers supporters must have had thoughts of deja vu when the Two Blues pulled the game back to 3-2 with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

However two crucial strikes in as many minutes from substitute Liam Doyle and skipper Dean Briggs not only knocked the stuffing out of the home outfit but gave the Wansbeck side valuable breathing space.

Ashington took the lead in the third minute courtesy of Paul Robinson. After Briggs lifted the ball over the bar in the first minute, he turned provider when he broke and squared for Robinson who skipped past a defender then side footed wide of Frampton.

There were chances at both ends, but Ashington were in the ascendancy and Slater saw an acrobatic overhead kick smack the post before running along the line and was cleared.

The glut of opportunities continued as Danny Anderson shaved the post with a drive from the edge of the area – before Briggs doubled the lead in the 25th minute. A long ball out of defence by Tom Bramley found Briggs in space in the inside left channel and the skipper went through and coolly slotted in the bottom corner.

Matty Waters had a shot fielded by Dryden and Gilchrist smashed a drive just wide of the upright before on the stroke of half time, a shot from Ashington’s Anderson thudded against the bar.

The pattern continued after the interval with Briggs and Bramley going close.

For the start of the second half, Zannick Aziakonou replaced Anderson and seven minutes in, the substitute made it 3-0. Robinson rolled a corner for Aziakonou whose low right footer from 18 yards crept inside the post wide of Frampton.

However within three minutes Bishops struck back when Waters ghosted in at the near post to head in a corner by Lewis Suddick then Gilchrist got a second for the home side, whipping a low drive from 12 yards under Dryden’s body.

Bishops thought they had levelled when Luke Chapman netted but the effort was ruled out for offside before quickfire goals from Doyle and Briggs made the game safe for the Colliers.

Doyle latched onto a pass from Briggs to steer the ball wide of Frampton before Briggs stole the show with a super solo effort when her burst through from inside his own half, shrugged aside two defenders and then slotted wide of Frampton.