Ashington sunk by first half goals

Ashington FC.

The result was a major disappointment for the travelling Colliers supporters following consecutive wins against West Auckland and Albion Sports but in truth, once Red Star had added the second, it always looked a tall order for the Wansbeck side who were toothless in the final third and rarely posed a threat to Seaham’s goal marshalled by ex Ashington ‘keeper Chris Bannon.

In the early stages, it was stopper Dan Staples who kept the score sheet blank tipping away from Wilson and Dart.

The Colliers reply came on the quarter hour with a promising move led by Kyle Downey who played Dan Taggart in but the striker was blocked then a 25 yards free kick by Downey was held at the second attempt by Bannon.

However, in the 20th minute the home side went in front after confusion in the Ashington defence with Dart lobbing the ball over the advancing Staples. The visiting ‘keeper again thwarted Wilson but in the 35th minute, the tall forward doubled his sides lead. David Henderson played the ball through and Wilson cut inside before firing a right footer inside Staples’ near post.

Four minutes into the second half, Bannon blocked an effort from Downey then Wilson was just off target at the other end. Ashington went route one in the 73rd minute with Staples’ clearance finding Taggart whose shot rolled the wrong side of the post.

In the closing stages, Staples denied Dart and substitute Taylor Richardson whilst sub Scott Lowery had an effort which went wide and Taggart a shot which was blocked.