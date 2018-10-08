Ashington unbeaten in five

Ashington 3-1 Seaham Red Star

Ashington extended their unbeaten run to five matches on Saturday when first-half goals from Chris Youldon, Gez Richardson and Jack Butler put them on the road to victory over Seaham Red Star at Woodhorn Lane, writes Brian Bennett.

“We started straight out of the blocks,” said a delighted manager Steve Bowey afterwards. “We looked good and dangerous and deservedly took the lead.

“We had worked on little things in training during the week, moved the ball sharply and I thought some of our play was excellent. Hitting the ball into the front man worked a treat and they (Seaham) couldn’t live with us for the first 25 minutes.

“There is a big belief in our dressing room – and credit to the lads.” Ashington got behind the Seaham defence as early as the fourth minute when Youldon found Richardson but his pull back was cleared by a defender.

Paul Gardiner fired woefully wide before the home side went ahead in the 18th minute. Kyle Downey’s in-swinging corner on the right was met by Richardson whose effort was cleared off the line by Liam Hodgson but when skipper David Edwards flighted the ball to the far post,

Youldon made no mistake lashing home his first goal for the club. Nine minutes later, Red Star were back on terms after slack marking in the home rearguard.

Ex Collier Kyle Oliver floated over a free kick from the right and Dan Wilson had time to chest the ball into the net. Ashington hit back with ‘keeper Andrew Hunter parrying a shot by Youldon and Richardson directing a header wide before they regained the lead in the 33rd minute with a cool and exquisite finish from Richardson. Edwards again provided the assist with a defence splitting pass from the back for Richardson to dink over the advancing Hunter. Butler, Richardson and Youldon then linked in a crisp move which ended with the latter dragging his shot wide and Edwards attempted a scissors kick from a cross by Lewis King which was not far away.

But with four minutes of the period remaining, the Colliers added a crucial third with a fine solo effort from Butler. The youngster ran at the middle of the Seaham defence, took the ball wide then fired a cross shot past Hunter and inside the far post.

The visitors began the second period brightly and after only 48 seconds, Wilson had a chance but stretching, could not get a proper connection and home ‘keeper Conor Grant collected. Minutes later Wilson lobbed the ball over the advancing Grant but Edwards came to the Colliers rescue, clearing the ball off the line.

Youldon went close with a bicycle kick from a Lee McAndrew cross then a ball from Seaham’s Cieran Jackson went across the face of the home goal. Substitute Lee Hetherington was narrowly off target with a snap shot on the half volley before Liam Armstrong directed his effort over after Kyle Downey and substitute Steve Bowey had engineered a one-two from a corner on the right.

Seaham went down to ten men when having used all three substitutes, Harry Jewitt limped off injured then with the last kick of the game Richardson somehow fired wide with the goal at his mercy after a shot from Sam Norris had struck the bar