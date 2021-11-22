Away day blues as the Colliers suffer fourth defeat in five

Ashington AFC.

However, on Saturday, Anderson was in the midfield department and witnessed at first hand an Ashington display which tumbled from being red hot the previous week to cold as they went down to a 4-0 defeat at Crook Town.

It was the fourth reverse out of their last five away trips for the Wansbeck outfit but despite being out of sorts, the scoreline yet again paints a false picture as Ian Skinner’s side hit the woodwork on no fewer than four occasions during the contest and dominated possession during the second half.

The visitors went close to taking the lead in the fifth minute with what would have been an identical opening goal from Craig Spooner from the previous week.

Adam Johnson found Luke Salmon down the left and when he crossed, Spooner directed his header wide of ‘keeper Ronan Makepeace’s left hand post.

It was the first of several game changing incidents as four minutes later Jamie Nash beat two defenders as he ventured into the Ashington area and when his venomous low right footer was pushed out by ‘keeper Adam McHugh, Ewan Forster blasted home the rebound from six yards.

Minutes later, a free kick from 20 yards from Max Cowburn was finger tipped onto the bar by Makepeace and cleared then midway through the period, an Anderson free-kick to the far post was headed wide by Ben Harmison.

Anderson tried an audacious effort from 35 yards which dipped just over after spotting Makepeace off his line then Johnson and Spooner combined down the left until the latter’s cross intended for Johnson was intercepted by a defender.

With half time approaching, Salmon went close to an equaliser when he won the ball and after playing a one-two with Spooner unleashed a power drive which thudded against the underside of the bar and was cleared.

But right on the stroke of the interval, McHugh was called upon to block superbly from Edward Thomas and as the striker followed up Karl Ross thwarted him with a block tackle.

Five minutes into the second half, Cowburn crossed from the right where Salmon’s first time effort from the edge of the area rebounded off the base of the post.

Within 45 seconds, Ashington were 2-0 down as Crook hit them on the counter. Thomas’s initial shot was blocked by Yannick Aziakonou but the ball ran straight into the striker’s path and he made no mistake.

It just wasn’t going to happen for Ashington. Sampson charged through but his rasping drive hit the bar and went over.

In the 75th minute, Crook wrapped up their victory when substitute Kai Hewitson broke away down the right and thumped an effort past McHugh.