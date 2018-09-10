Away day blues for Spartans continue

Blyth Spartans found more disappointment on the road when they went down to a 3-1 away defeat at Kidderminster on Saturday.

The Northumbrians started the game well and after a shot from Maguire went wide, they were unlucky in the 21st minute when Nathan Buddle hit the bar.

The Harriers responded with Ashley Chambers firing wide, whilst Spartans’ keeper Jameson had to make a smart save at the feet of Daniels.

The breakthrough came when the hosts took the lead in the 37th minute, with Chambers finding the net with a left foot volley.

And on 43 minujtes it was 2-0 when Fraser Horsfall netted after Spartans were unable to clear their lines.

The second half got off to a slow start, but on 59 minutes the visitors pulled a goal back when Jarrett Rivers crossed from the right and Horefall turned the ball into his own net.

On 64 minutes Kidderminster had a penalty claim turned aside by the referee, whilst on 70 minutes Robert Dale went close to an equaliser for Spartans with a decent effort.

But just 60 seconds later the home side went 3-1 up when Ed Williams, against the run of play, took advantage of a cross which was deflected into his path.

Spartans tried desperately to force their way back into the match, but it wasn’t to be their day, and the closest they got to a second goal was in the 90th minute when Rivers saw a cross cleared off the line by Horsfall.

* Blyth Spartans have been drawn away to nantwich Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup. The game will be played on Saturday, September 22.

* Spartans have secured the services of Dan Pybus who joins the club on a non-contractual deal.

The midfielder has been signed to help the club during their currebt injury crisis, with Kieran Green also suspended for three games.

The former Bradford City and Bradford Park Avenue man went straight into the squad for Saturday’s game at Kidderminster.