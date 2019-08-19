Bedlington downed by Carlisle

Bedlington Terriers FC.

Manager David Leightley gave a debut to Jay Hornsby, signed from Ashington during the week and brought in Kyle Dobson. They replaced Adam McGuiness and Mackenzie Sharpe.

Terriers started brightly and could have been ahead in the first ten minutes as Chris Douglas played in two probing crosses. The first was touched away by the keeper, while the second was played out to Kevin Westphal whose 25 yard shot was just over.

After 10 minutes the hosts went ahead as a thrown in on the right bounced over the defence, allowing a home attacker to head it in. Two minutes later Dobson rose to meet a corner form the left and headed just over.

After 24 minutes Terriers fell further behind. The ball was pushed out wide to the left and struck home from an acute angle.

Brad Richardson came closest to reducing the deficit after 35 minutes when a cross from the right found him at the far post and he shot into the side netting.

The second half saw the home team sit back and allow the Terriers to come on at them. Free kicks from Cameron Fenton and McGuiness which were saved by the keeper represented the best chances that the Terriers had.

After 86 minutes, the hosts caught Terriers on the break. A long ball down the right was won by an attacker, who squared the ball for a colleague to side foot home.

After 89 minutes Westphal hit the bar with a shot from 25 yards. The hosts then broke and a mix up between keeper and defender saw Callum Corkhill kick the ball into an onrushing forward as he attempted to clear it, leaving the ball to fall for the forward to tuck it home.

It was a disappointing display by the Terriers with the bright spot being the performance of keeper Corkhill who made a string of saves in the first half to keep them in the game.