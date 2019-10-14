Bell spot on for Terriers
Newcastle Univ 2Bedlington Terriers 3Bedlington Terriers had a 3-2 away win over Newcastle University in Northern League Division 2 on Saturday with all the goals coming in the first half.
Bedlington took the lead through Micky Bell after 17 minutes. Newcastle equalised, but Mick Colquhoun restored the advantage after 26 minutes, only for the Uni to equalise for a second time three minutes later. Bell got the winner with a penalty after 41 minutes.