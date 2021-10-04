Benfield result could have been more emphatic says Ashington boss Skinner

Action from Ashington v Newcastle Benfield. Picture by Ian Brodie.

However the boss said that the result could have been even more emphatic!

The Colliers went into the contest after being on the wrong end of results against the Sam Smiths Park outfit in both the Emirates FA Cup and Buildbase FA Vase so far this term – but Skinner thought his side ran out worthy winners.

“We deserved the win to be honest,” he said afterwards, “I thought we did okay in the first half out of possession. Our shape wasn’t too bad, but in possession I thought we gave the ball away a little bit cheaply at times. It was a tight game and we were punished for a little bit of a mistake again which seems to be the story of our season.”

He continued: “Second half we wanted to play in a certain way and it wasn’t quite happening. We wanted to get deeper in behind them (Benfield), get to the bye line and put crosses in. First half we were crossing the ball too early which was easier to defend against and we wanted to really start by getting to the by line. If you examine Benfield’s goal – a cross from the bye line, a runner across the defender and then he (Lennon Mills) pokes it home – it’s because its really difficult to defend balls coming from the bye line.”

He went on: “I thought second half we got our penalty from that ball coming back from the by line and we scored. Just before that I was intending to make three changes and that didn’t alter my thought process – I still went through with it.

"I pushed Dean Briggs into a centre forward role and said to him ‘threaten in behind’ - go and attack and run into the space in behind - and let us try and find you - and the result saw us score two good goals.”

“Robbo (Paul Robinson) came in at the back post and finished it off well and to be fair we’ve then missed a couple of good chances. Brandon Slater has had a great opportunity; Karl Ross has had one too and we’ve also missed a penalty.