Blyth AFC go six without defeat

Billingham Town 0-4 Blyth AFC

David Robinson scored a brace as Blyth AFC extended their unbeaten run in the league to six games with a thumping 4-0 win over Billingham Town, writes Andrew McDonnell.

Gary Day broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on the hour mark before Robinson doubled Blyth’s advantage on 75 minutes.

Michael Chilton netted his first for the club six minutes later, and Robinson completed the rout with a fantastic strike deep into injury time.

Danny Lambert fired wide for the hosts before day did likewise at the other end.

Brad James was called into action for the first time on 21 minutes, saving from a low Chilton effort.

Both Clayton McDonald and Jack Connor went close, but it was the visitors that closed out the first half the better with Jake Armitage testing the ‘keeper from 25 yards out.

Just under a minute later, the young ‘keeper was called into action once more, Chilton flicked the ball on to Day, who found the advancing Taylor. The winger drew a good save from James at his near post.

Town were inches away from going ahead after half-time, as Stephen Oakley’s header was pushed onto the crossbar by Chris Bannon.

There was a short stoppage in play due to bad light, but the game resumed shortly after. Bannon made a fine stop to deny Luke Hogan on 55 minutes, but the Braves took the lead when Taylor was brought down in the penalty area, which gave Day the chance to take his goal tally into double figures from the penalty spot.

Despite both sides creating good openings, the visitors doubled their advantage when Robinson, who broke the offside trap and lashed the ball across goal and into the bottom corner.

Chilton made it three as he managed to net his first goal in a Blyth shirt when Robinson’s ball across the penalty area was diverted into the net by the striker.

Robinson managed to inflict further misery on the hosts, four minutes into injury time. The skipper collected a pass from Sean McRoberts, and with his next touch he beat the ‘keeper at the near post.