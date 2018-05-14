Blyth AFC Player of Year awards

Captain David Robinson and striker Michael Chilton took home the majority of awards on offer as Blyth AFC rounded off a successful season with their presentation night.

The Braves lifted the Northern League Division Two title last Monday, the first Blyth team in history to do that, at Welfare Park and all their players then gathered for the end-of-season awards night.

Robinson took home the Manager’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Chilton claimed the Chairman’s Player of the Year award and also the Top Goalscorer award after netting a remarkable 21 goals in 23 games.

There was also a trophy on offer for Most Assists during the 2017-18 season and Bobby Taylor picked that up after providing 22 for his team-mates.

A Clubman award went to Dave Armstrong, who is an integral part of the club.

Back in February, Blyth’s matchday programme, The Braves, became an award-winning publication after picking up a national award – this was given to the club at half-time during the game against Brandon United.

The Northern Programme Club praised both the programme and editorial work as Blyth picked up the award for Best Northern League Programme for the 2017-18 season.

Blyth Lions AFC also had their presentation night with the men’s team and four awards were up for grabs for the ladies.

Lauren Robson took home two awards on the night after she was named Player of the Season and also Players’ Player of the Season.

Hannah Coatham was named Most Improved, while Keith Watson and Clive Robertson named Rebecca Henry as their Managers Player of the Year.