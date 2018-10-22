Blyth exit FA Cup home to York City

Blyth Spartans 0-1 York City

Blyth were knocked out of the FA Cup by York thanks to a first half from Burrow in the 11th minute on Saturday.

York City took the lead in the 11th minute when Langstaff found Burrow at the near post and Burrow flicked the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

York got a penalty in the 61st minute when Oliver brought down Burrow in the box but Jameson managed to save the resulting penalty from Newton.

York thought they’d took the lead in the first 2 minutes when Tait scored a great volley inside the box but it was ruled out as he was offside.

Blyth got into the game when Oliver found himself in space just inside the box and took a shot that went wide.

York made use of the possession they got when Longstaff sent it a low cross into the box that found Burrow who flicked into the bottom near post to give York the lead.

Oliver found himself in space again in the 14th minute, but Bartlett made an impressive save to deny him.

Maguire got a great chance to score when he sent a curling shot towards goal that went over.

York managed to get a chance in the 29th minute when Langstaff got the ball in the box and sent a ball across goal but no one was there to tap it in.

Dale found himself out wide, decided to cut in onto his left foot and had a strike at goal that went wide of the far left post.

Holmes then made a great run towards goal but his shot went flying over the bar.

Blyth looked impressive in the early minutes of the second half with Liddle having a great chance in the first minute when he took a cross down on his chest and fired a shot at goal that was saved impressively by Bartlett.

Blyth continued to bombard the York defence with Dale whipping in a great cross that was just too far ahead of the diving head of Reid.

York managed to slow the game down and get back into it with Nicholson having to clear a shot off the line when Burrow got ahead of Jameson from a cross.

York got an opportunity to double their lead when Oliver brought down Burrow in the box and a penalty was given. Newton stepped up to take the penalty but his attempt was saved by Jameson to keep Blyth in the game..