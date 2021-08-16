Blyth go to Town with big away win

Blyth Town FC.

Town took the lead early in the game after a positive start. Brannen drove down the right side, played a neat one-two with Howard before striking across and into the bottom corner.

The second half was more open as Esh started pushing for an equaliser, and the visitors managed to double their lead when Uddgren found Howard for his first of the afternoon.

Howard’s second goal come in the 78th minute when the points were wrapped up with a composed finish in the bottom corner. The scoring was completed with a goal from Shanley in injury time.

Mick Connor’s side are back in action this weekend with a home match against Chester-le-Street Town.

Also in Division 2 of the Northern League, Bedlington Terriers went down to a 1-0 away defeat at the hands of Horden CW on Saturday. On Saturday the Terriers are back in action with a home game against Esh Winning.

